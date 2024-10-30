ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina has a chance to change the trajectory of the SEC if they can upset Texas A&M at home in this matchup. The Gamecocks have recently come close to some upsets, including a two-point loss to Alabama on the road. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas A&M-South Carolina prediction and pick.

College football fans hope that Texas A&M can find a way to win its next three games before its matchup with Texas in the season's final game, which will have massive implications for the conference standings. The Aggies are leading the SEC as the only undefeated team in conference play, with Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, and LSU trailing with one loss. Texas A&M lost its first game against Notre Dame, but they've won six straight. The Aggies will finally get a bye week after this game before finishing the season against New Mexico State, Auburn, and Texas.

South Carolina hasn't had as successful a season, but its schedule has been demanding. The Gamecocks are 4-3, with their losses coming against LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama. South Carolina made a statement last week when it went on the road to Norman and dominated Oklahoma 35-9. It showed that a Texas A&M team that hasn't had a challenging schedule should not take South Carolina lightly.

Here are the Texas A&M-South Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M-South Carolina Odds

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

South Carolina: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M could get their most challenging test of the season, as their rushing offense has been carrying them for most of the season. South Carolina has a good rush defense, but Texas A&M's rushing offense is better on paper, sitting ninth in the country with 221.5 yards per game. They're also 21st in yards per rush with 5.3.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has one of the best defenses in the nation, which has helped them keep plenty of games close with the opposition. It'll be an exciting matchup between Texas A&M's rushing attack and the defense. South Carolina's rushing defense is 16th in the nation with 101.9 yards allowed per game, while they allow just 2.8 yards/rush. The Aggies haven't been able to get much going with their passing game yet this season, and it won't change here against the 37th-ranked pass defense.

Texas A&M may have a better record, but that doesn't mean they are the more profitable team to bet on. The Aggies are 3-5 against the spread this season, while the Gamecocks are 5-2.

Final Texas A&M-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

South Carolina's offense hasn't been keeping them in games this season. Their passing offense has been one of the worst in the nation, one area where they could've exploited the Texas A&M defense. Texas A&M has no problems defending the run, as they are 18th in the country with 104.5 yards allowed per game. South Carolina likes to attack the rush, with the seventh-most rush attempts per game.

Texas A&M will also have plenty of rushing attempts. Their passing offense has been abysmal, but like South Carolina, they may not succeed much against a stingy defense. Two good defenses and many rushing attempts can only mean one thing: not many runs.

Final Texas A&M-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Under 44.5 (-110)