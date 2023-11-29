After the conclusion of his senior season, South Carolina football's Spencer Rattler has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

University of South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler announced on his social media accounts that he has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He put out a statement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account where he reflected on his collegiate career and thanked his head coach in Shane Beamer.

“These two years have by far been the best times of my football life. The relationships made with my teammates, the big wins together, and getting to experience this great city of Columbia and the best fan base in college football each and every weekend,” Rattler said. “I want to thank Coach Beamer for bringing me here to South Carolina and letting me be a part of this family. His support and vision for this program and its players is something special.”

Rattler thanks his team for the endless knowledge

Rattler started his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners as a highly-touted recruit. However, he transferred to the South Carolina football program to make an impact with the Gamecocks. In the statement released, he also thanked offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, his teammates, and others while implying he's ready for the next level of his football career.

“I want to thank Coach Loggains for all of the support and being a great coach for me throughout this year. To my teammates, I loved being around you guys every single day and competing every Saturday. Those memories will forever be with me and we will have lifelong relationships,” Rattler said. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. This has been a dream and goal of mine since I was a little kid and cannot wait for the chance to turn my dream into reality.”

In the 2023 college football season, the senior threw for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions as he led the South Carolina football team to a 5-7 record and 3-5 in conference play. Consequently, it was Rattler's best season statistically in his stint in college football.

Nevertheless, it's been an up-and-down ride for Rattler, but now he joins the upcoming draft class that's filled with talented quarterbacks such as USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and much more.