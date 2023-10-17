The South Carolina football team is currently just 1-3 in the SEC East, 2-4 overall and on a two-game losing streak after a narrow 41-39 loss to the Florida Gators this past weekend.

Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer kicked an object out of frustration after the game which led to a broken foot. South Carolina football has been dealing with the loss of a key linebacker recently that has hampered its chances on defense.

When the smoke cleared from Beamer's injury, reality set in: South Carolina football has a long way to go before it is a contender for the SEC East championship.

The Gamecocks' frustrating start to conference play drew a savage take from sports media pundit Paul Finebaum recently that had been viewed over 250,000 times since it was first revealed.

Finebaum Goes Off On Beamer

“This guy was laughing about it, cajoling, thinking it was like a high school frat prank,” Finebaum saud.

“This is a head football coach at a major SEC school and he breaks his foot in frustration. If he had shown half that effort in trying to stop Florida from blowing them to pieces at the end of that game, I think maybe the season wouldn’t be on the brink of going straight down the toilet. That was really incredible.”

Fans Stick Up For South Carolina Football Coach

“I don't understand why people hate when a coach has such emotion and clearly wants to win games,” one fan said on X. “The guy gets so much hate for no reason it's ridiculous.”

Another fan took issue with Finebaum's views toward the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Who really cares what Finebaum thinks? He kisses Alabama's behind everybody knows it.”

Another fan took issue with Finebaum's decision to lob criticisms despite being far removed from the action.

“Finebaum is way too disrespectful for never having been the man in the arena. There’s reporting and giving commentary, and then there’s disrespect. He’s never understood what it takes and never will. I don't know where members of the media get off disrespecting those who give them jobs.”

Things don't get much easier for Spencer Rattler, Beamer and South Carolina football this week, as they will head to Columbia, Missouri to take on the 20th-ranked Tigers.