The South Carolina football team lost its season opener to Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. However, the more unfortunate news was the loss of Mohamed Kaba, who suffered another season-ending injury in the game and is now officially out for the season, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

‘South Carolina linebacker Mohamed Kaba will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury he suffered early in Saturday's night's 31-17 loss to North Carolina, the school announced Tuesday. Kaba, a 6-foot-2, 253-pound redshirt junior, was making his first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury to his right knee at Arkansas in the second game of the 2022 season.'

Kaba was supposed to see a lot of playing time after missing the majority of the 2022 season with an injury, so this is a crushing blow for him and the Gamecocks team. Although he did not start against the Tar Heels, but nonetheless, he was expected to play a big role this season.

Kaba has been with the South Carolina football team for four seasons and has made five starts with 53 tackles during his time. He was also named to the SEC all-freshman team as decided by the coaches in 2020, so the talent is evident.

Unfortunately, for the second straight year, Mohamed Kaba has suffered a season-ending injury. The Gamecocks will try to get their first win of the year with a game against Furman at home on Saturday before they face Georgia on the road the week after.