Shaq Davis, a former star from South Carolina, has inked a reserve/future deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated SaintsWire. Under reserve/futures contracts, players are not officially bound until the season commences. This contract does not impact the salary cap or roster limit for the 2023-2024 season. Instead, it is applied to the 2024-2025 salary cap, and the player is included in the offseason 90-man roster limit.

Davis excelled at South Carolina State, playing under the guidance of the renowned head coach Buddy Pough. Throughout his career, he amassed impressive stats, tallying 116 receptions for 2,452 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Bulldogs. He also stepped up on the biggest stage in HBCU Football: the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Davis starred in the team's 31-10 win over Deion Sanders's Jackson State Tigers in the 2021 edition of the game. He finished the HBCU National Championship game with 5 receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns, securing the Celebration Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

After an exceptional stint with the Bulldogs, Davis went undrafted. Nevertheless, the New Orleans Saints picked him up as an Undrafted Free Agent. Although he didn't secure a spot on the final roster, he spent the season on the practice squad. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury on Oct. 9, but he made a comeback on Dec. 7.

He now looks to earn a spot on a Philadelphia Eagles team that made the Superbowl in 2023 and had a hot start to the regular season but lost five of their last six games and were sent home in unceremonious fashion to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis would look to join fellow Bulldog football alumnus Shaquille Leonard, who signed with the team mid-season after being bought out by the Indianapolis Colts.