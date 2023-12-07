Buddy Pough joined HBCU Nightly and said that he's choosing the next coach of South Carolina State, hinting that the hire is coming soon.

Buddy Pough was open and candid in his conversation on HBCU Nightly with Joshua Sims Sr. & Erica Lee, even providing an update on South Carolina State's coaching search. Pough said in the interview on the popular HBCU live podcast that he's picking his successor and has told his South Carolina State players as much.

“I'm going to pick the guy. I'm picking the guy here. I'm actually the guy who is responsible…So he gonna come in here in another few days here and we're gonna have us a guy and he is going to be somebody that I can tell you that our guys are loved and will do a good job with.”

The popular assumption amongst the HBCU community is that he's speaking about Benedict College head football coach Chennis Berry, who HBCU Gameday reported on Monday had been offered the position as early as last week. Berry was also seen at South Carolina State last week, per a picture posted to Twitter by WCIV sports director Scott Eisberg.

Didn’t take Buddy Pough long to find his way back to Dawson Stadium. Chatting it up with the guy some believe should replace him, Benedict head coach Chennis Berry. Seeing that Buddy is the interim AD…. pic.twitter.com/4IURQyy158 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 1, 2023

Pough laid out the profile of the head coach he's looking to bring into the program to succeed him, saying, “The next guy will be a person who will be here for some time I think. Nobody can see into to the future and tell you what exactly is going to transpire through the daily routine of life…but. at the same time, I think we'll be in good hands going forward. I think at that point it won't be long before it'll be another ten years before y'all say, ‘Dang boy. They got another guy for ten years.”

South Carolina State has a tradition of continuity with coaches. Before Pough's 22-year run as the leader of the Bulldogs, legendary head coach Willie Jefferies had two stints with South Carolina State from 1973-1978 then from 1989-2001. A sustained culture of winning, continuity, and success is what leads Buddy Pough to compare the Bulldogs to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We feel like we kind of like the Pittsburgh Steelers tradition. We don't necessarily do coaches every so many odd years. So if you're going to be here, then come on in here and be here, as a player, as a coach, whatever. And, that's just kind of our style.”

The next few days could be rather interesting as we find out who Buddy Pough's successor is at South Carolina State.