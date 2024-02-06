South Carolina State assured students that they would be allowed to finish their degree programs if they were already enrolled in the event that the programs do get cut

Last week, South Carolina State students conducted a silent protest during a board of trustees meeting over concerns about the school eliminating specific majors. In December, the South Carolina State board of trustees broached the topic of erasing bachelor's degrees in history, art education, social studies, special education, and professional land surveying. The board cited low enrollment rates for those majors as their main reason, according to The Post and Courier.

“This allows S.C. State to efficiently devote resources to programs with the highest market demand,” said South Carolina State university spokesman Sam Watson.

The board planned to discuss the topic again last week, but the protest prevented them from doing so.

“When I heard that these programs, six programs, were on the verge of getting eliminated, I knew in my spirit that I had to do something,” said Adriana Perez, the president of The Student South Carolina Education Association. “Even if they weren't gonna affect my students or my future, I was technically a middle level education major in November with a concentration in English and social studies and I changed my major as soon as I found out because social studies was on the verge of getting cut as well. I didn't know where that was going to put me, and I needed to be secure.”

South Carolina State's Department of Social Sciences released a memo stating their opposition to cutting the majors.

“Starving the humanities drifts the university towards becoming a vocational school, particularly inappropriate for… South Carolina's only public four-year HBCU.” The memo argued that “no institution can reasonably “be” called a ‘university' without a history major.”