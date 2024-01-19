Godbolt was a standout on a South Carolina State team that has routinely produced HBCU defensive stars such as Javon Hargrave and Shaq Leonard.

South Carolina State star defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt is the latest HBCU star to declare for the NFL Draft. Godbolt posted the news on his social media accounts this week.

His announcement is below:

“Dear South Carolina State and Family,

I would like to thank God and my parents for giving me the tools and support throughout my life so far and for putting me in the best position to succeed.

I would like to thank all of my teammates at The South Carolina State University for pushing me and allowing me to play alongside them in this game we love. #MOB!!!

Coach Pough, I would like to thank you for giving me an opportunity out of high school to play for you. Also, I would like to thank all of the coaches at STATE that gave me the knowledge and opportunities to succeed over these past five years.

With all of that being said, I have decided that it is in my best interest to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Godbolt was a huge contributor to the Bulldogs in his time with the program. He played under legendary head coach Buddy Pough. In the 2022 season, he stepped up for a South Carolina State team that looked to defend its title as HBCU National Champions after the team's 31-10 victory over the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Godbolt tallied 30 tackles (20 solo), 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups, and an interception in the 2022 season. The numbers were good enough for the Bulldog defensive lineman to be featured on the Buck Buchanan watchlist heading into the 2023 season.