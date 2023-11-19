With a 44-17 win over Norfolk State, South Carolina State sends long time head coach Buddy Pough into retirement with one last victory.

With a 44-17 win over the Norfolk State Spartans, the South Carolina State Bulldogs send away retiring head coach Buddy Pough with a victory. Neither team were in contention to win the MEAC, but the Bulldogs were likely determined to get Pough, their longtime head coach, the final victory of his career. South Carolina State also finished above Norfolk State in the conference, going 2-2 in the MEAC compared to the Spartans' 1-3.

Despite the final score, Norfolk State came out swinging. Quarterback Cameron Sapp, fresh off his mistake-free game against Delaware State, started the game with a 55-yard completion to receiver Andre Pegues.

The catch put the Spartans right at the Bulldogs' 20-yard line. The drive almost stalled due to two false starts, but the Spartans moved the ball to the 3-yard line. Although the Spartans made it to the goal line, two consecutive stuffed runs and a sack on third down forced them to kick a field goal.

Just like Norfolk State, South Carolina State spent no time playing around on their first drive. The Bulldogs, however, punched their ticket in for the touchdown. Additionally, unlike the Spartans, the Bulldogs didn't start with a big chunk play to get them to the goal line.

Instead, a series of gains through runs and short passes kept them ahead of the first down markers. Instead of dealing with impossible conversion situations, the Bulldogs consistently faced manageable third-and-short on their opening drive. Running back Josh Shaw rushed for an eight yard touchdown to give his team a 7-3 lead.

The Bulldogs got the ball back immediately after the Spartans went three-and-out. Again, they focused on a methodical approach as they matriculated down the field.

On this drive, South Carolina State didn't face a single third down. Their rotation of Shaw, T.J. Smith, and Tyler J. Smith at running back kept the Spartans on their heels at all times. Eventually, just outside the red zone, South Carolina State took the 14-3 advantage as T.J. Smith broke loose for a 21-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bulldogs refused to let off the gas. Instead of a traditional kickoff, Pough ordered an onside kick. South Carolina State recovered the onside and began driving down the field again. If not for a false start penalty that pushed them back on third down, the Bulldogs might have scored for a third time on three straight possessions. Instead, the Spartans got a much needed stop to force a punt.

Norfolk State began their next possession almost on their own goal line. They got up to their own 32-yard line due to a pass interference penalty, but the Bulldog defense continued to pressure Norfolk State. Eventually, the Spartans had to punt, but they recovered possession again as the returner muffed the ball.

Their new lease on life got cut short immediately. A 26-yard run from running back Jaylen White got called back because of holding. Then, after an incomplete pass, Sapp threw an interception to linebacker Aiden Weber.

Luckily for Norfolk State, South Carolina State gave them the ball back. Quarterback Corey Fields Jr. fumbled the ball while he got tackled, and the Spartans recovered. Of course, continuing with the theme of the game, the Spartans did nothing with the ball.

They got one first down, but Sapp fumbled while getting sacked by Weber, allowing South Carolina State another chance. The Bulldogs, however, had no success on their final drive of the half, going three-and-out with just 30 seconds remaining. They went into the half up 14-3.

Norfolk State had as bad of a third quarter as possible. South Carolina State started with the ball and, once again, slowly moved down the field with runs and short pass completions. When working and unmarred by penalties, Pough's offensive system is almost impossible to stop.

Instead of hunting for home run plays, the Bulldogs focus on repeated short gains which set up easy third downs. The biggest play on this drive was a 24-yard touchdown pass from Fields to his receiver Jordan Smith. Norfolk State blocked the extra point, keeping the score at 20-3.

Bulldog defensive back Malcolm Magee ensured his team another possession on the Spartans' next drive. On a third-and-two, Sapp threw his second interception of the game to Magee. This time, South Carolina State rode Josh Shaw on repeated runs down to the 6-yard line, where Fields took the ball himself for the touchdown.

The Spartans continued spiraling downwards. They got across midfield and almost entered field goal range, but a holding penalty pushed them back close to the 40-yard line. Another fumble gave the Bulldogs a shortened field, which they took advantage of. Fields found Smith in the end zone again, this time for a 22-yard touchdown, to take a 34-3 lead.

For the first time in the game, the Spartans finally found the end zone. Big completions to get close to the red zone and to get to the goal line set up Sapp for a five-yard touchdown pass to running back X'zavion Evans. As the third quarter came to a close, however, Bulldog TJ Smith exploded for a 42-yard run to get into Spartan territory. Smith rushed for a short touchdown after Fields completed a 21-yard pass to receiver Nigel Johnson.

After a Spartan turnover on downs, the Bulldogs kicked a field goal to take a 44-10 lead with eight minutes left. Spartan quarterback back Nolan James checked in at the end. He didn't complete a pass, but he ran for a 19-yard touchdown on their final drive.

Cameron Sapp and the Spartans struggled mightily against South Carolina States' defense. Sapp attempted 17 passes, completing nine of them for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Andre Pegues led all in receiving yards with 63 on two catches. Running back Mohamed Nyanamukenga rushed for 48 yards on five carries.

On the other hand, South Carolina State enjoyed a productive offensive day, especially on the ground. Corey Fields Jr. had an efficient game, completing nine of his 11 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Smith drew Fields' attention as he caught four passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Smith, Tyler J. Smith, and Josh Shaw all had 13 carries, and they all scored a touchdown. In order, they rushed for 86 yards, 78 yards, and 69 yards, respectively.