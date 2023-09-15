South Carolina will take on Georgia in some Week 3 action. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a South Carolina-Georgia prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

South Carolina defeated Furman 47-21 to claim their first win of the season. Now, they hope to go to 2-1. It was 7-7 after the first quarter when they exploded in the second quarter to build a 27-14 halftime lead. Then, they added 13 in the third to put the game out of reach. Spencer Rattler went 25 for 27 with 345 yards and three touchdowns. Next, freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers went 4 for 4 with 86 yards and two touchdowns. Dakereon Joyner rushed 11 times for 42 yards and one touchdown on a 3.8 yards per carry rate. Likewise, Mario Anderson rushed six times for 32 yards on a 5.3 yards per carry rate.

Xavier Legette caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Eddie Lewis had six catches for 89 yards. Tyshawn Russell caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, the Gamecocks excelled on the defensive side of the ball as Jalon Kilgore had five tackles while Jordan Strachan had two tackles and a sack.

Georgia destroyed Ball State 45-3. Initially, it was scoreless after the first. But the Bulldogs showed their bite in the second quarter with 31 points to build a massive halftime lead. Then, they tacked on two more touchdowns to put the game away. Carson Beck went 23 for 30 with 283 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, Roderick Robinson rushed six times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Dillon Bell ran three times for 28 yards and a score. Likewise, Kendall Milton ran seven times for 18 yards and a touchdown. Oscar Dell and Arian Smith each caught two passes for 50 yards. Ultimately, the defense excelled as well with three interceptions.

Georgia leads the all-time head-to-head series 54-19-2. Also, they demolished South Carolina 48-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs hope to replicate the effort in front of the Georgia faithful this weekend.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Georgia Odds

South Carolina: +27.5 (-110)

Georgia: -27.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-105)

Under: 54.5 (-115)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV and ESPN+

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread

South Carolina must avoid slow starts. Thus, they must find a way to score first. The Gamecocks fell behind 14-0 last season against the Bulldogs. Therefore, it is critical to score first. Rattler must play well. Furthermore, South Carolina must generate a good running game. They must avoid mistakes. Ultimately, they cannot repeat what happened last season.

Rattler went 13 for 25 with 118 yards and two interceptions in a loss to the Bulldogs last season. Moreover, they also produced no running game. South Carolina went 4 for 13 on third-down conversions. Additionally, they committed five penalties and had three interceptions total. The Gamecocks made numerous mistakes in that game last season. Consequently, it led to a blowout loss that got out of hand pretty quickly.

South Carolina will cover the spread if Rattler can produce a great performance. Then, they need Joyner and Anderson to produce on the ground.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Georgia must continue to execute. Amazingly, they produced 208 rushing yards in the blowout win last season. Beck produced excellent results last week. Now, he hopes to lead the charge again. But the Bulldogs truly thrive on the running game. Moreover, they have a three-headed pitbull that is ready to bite.

Robinson, Bell, and Minton all can run the ball at will. Ultimately, the Bulldogs will utilize all three. There was an almost even distribution of rushing attempts among the three last week. Therefore, expect any one of them to strike. Running the ball efficiently can help them do well on third-down conversions. Additionally, they can keep getting first downs. The Bulldogs had 30 in the major win last season. Thus, moving the markers is important.

Georgia will cover the spread if Beck can spread the ball around. Then, the running game must thrive. The defense must continue to play at a high level.

Final South Carolina-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Both teams played well last weekend. However, Georgia is a top team across the nation. It is difficult to see South Carolina threatening them unless they play a perfect game. Therefore, the pick is almost obvious. Expect the Bulldogs to escape out of the gate and maul their opponents from the start. Ultimately, they have too much talent for South Carolina to handle. Georgia covers the spread with ease.

Final South Carolina-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia: -27.5 (-110)