In an emotionally charged senior day on Sunday, South Carolina women's basketball player Kamilla Cardoso experienced a heartwarming reunion with her family, thanks to the efforts of coach Dawn Staley and her team.
The 6-foot-7 forward, originally from Brazil, delivered an impressive performance with 18 points and 14 rebounds during the Gamecocks' 76-68 victory over Tennessee to conclude the regular season, all in the presence of her mother, Janete Soares, and older sister, Jessica Silva. This marked the first time Cardoso's family had seen her play college basketball in person.
The reunion, orchestrated by Staley, was a surprise for Cardoso, unveiled during a practice session. Staley's initiative not only brought Cardoso's family over from Brazil but also highlighted the sacrifices made by the player and her family throughout her eight-year journey away from home.
“This is an incredible moment for all of us,” Staley said, per the Associated Press, “for someone who has made incredible sacrifices for her family for the past eight years.
“We got a chance to do something pretty special. Yep, Kamilla. Let's bring the people who also made that sacrifice for the past eight years,” Staley added. “To be away from your family as long as you've been away from your family, we wanted to make this day special.”
The emotional meeting was shared on social media, capturing the heartfelt moment Cardoso, her mother, and sister embraced on the court, with Soares donning a Brazilian flag.
The visit was nearly jeopardized when Cardoso's family encountered difficulties entering the United States. However, Staley reached out to South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, whose office, along with South Carolina administrators, worked to secure the necessary visas.
Te-Hina Paopao, a fellow senior, noted the impact the reunion had on Cardoso and the team, describing it as “an amazing moment” and “very heartwarming.”
Staley reflected on the importance of family and the motivation it provided Cardoso, emphasizing her desire to perform well in front of her loved ones.
“To play in front of your family with all of us, I know she wanted to win and play extremely well,” Staley said. “And I thought she did that.”
The Gamecocks will play their first game of the SEC Tournament on Friday.