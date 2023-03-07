The Associated Press has had to make some tough decisions all year coming up with a top-25 list in women’s basketball this season. Putting South Carolina in the No. 1 spot, however, has now been one of them each week.

On the way to a perfect 32-0 record, South Carolina has bulldozed over its opponents all season long and was ranked No. 1 again in the AP’s rankings. It was the 37th week in a row the Gamecocks have looked down at the rest of the pack. They received all 28 first-place votes from the media panel.

South Carolina now has the second-longest streak in NCAA history for teams sticking in the No. 1 spot for consecutive weeks. LSU was tied with the Gamecocks with 36 straight weeks being ranked No. 1 until the most recent poll came out. UConn owns the record with 51 weeks in a row in the top spot.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Gamecocks will also occupy a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament and are coming off an SEC championship victory. They beat Tennessee this past weekend and avenged their loss in the SEC title game from last season.

Underneath South Carolina are the red-hot Iowa Hawkeyes, who decimated the rest of the Big Ten over the weekend to capture their second conference championship in as many years. They overtook Indiana for the No. 2 spot after beating the Hoosiers on a buzzer-beater by Caitlin Clark. Indiana is now ranked third. Iowa hasn’t ranked this high in the AP’s rankings since 1994.

Virginia Tech at four and Stanford at five rounded out the top-five rankings.