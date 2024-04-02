The Southern Jaguars baseball team pulled off the upset of the year by defeating the nationally ranked LSU Tigers, 12-7. This is the first time Southern has beaten LSU since 2019, and their fourth win over the Tigers in program history. The Jaguars are on a heater, winning eight of their last nine games, including a four-game winning streak, and improving to 12-13 on the year. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped their fourth game in a row as they gear up to host #6 Vanderbilt.
LSU's offense didn't get off the ground until the fourth inning, at which point Southern had already scored three runs. The Tigers tightened the game up with two scores, but the Jaguars put the pressure on again with five scores at the top of the fifth. By the start of the ninth inning, Southern led 9-7. With the help of two errors from LSU, the Jaguars scored three more runs to strengthen their lead.
The final out!!!
Southern – 1️⃣2️⃣
LSU – 7️⃣
The last time SU beat LSU was in 2019, 7-2 at Southern #GoJags | #SouthernIsTheStandard | #ProwlOn | #ElevateTheStandard pic.twitter.com/JDbIkocVIA
— Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) April 2, 2024
“We have to get better at everything relative to competitiveness, concentration is certainly a part of that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Those are just all excuses. You either can or you can't, whether it's mental or physical. This is not intramural or recreational sports. You're either good enough or you're not.”
Johnson's frustration continues to boil as the Tigers try to fight their way out of a slump. Currently, LSU sits just ahead of Auburn for last place in the SEC West. They are 20-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play.
“The baseball problems are a lot in themselves but we've got a lot of, you know, whatever you want to call it, mindset, character [things] that we're gonna have to work through right know,” Johnson said. “There's no other way around it.
“We've got to change the way we prepare, clearly,” Johnson continued. “There are a lot of things that will fall directly on me as the head coach, and I'm OK with that. I believe in how we do and what we do, and we're going to make some adjustments to those things. Not just from a baseball standpoint, but from an approach standpoint to winning. We're going to change some rules up, and go from there.”