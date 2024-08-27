ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah starts their first season in the Big 12 as they face Southern Utah. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Southern Utah-Utah prediction and pick.

Southern Utah comes in after a 6-5 season last year under DeLane Fitzgerald. It was a tough start for them last year, as they fell by three to Arizona State to start the year, and would lose four of their first five games. Still, they would end the season strong, winning five of their last six games, with the only loss being a double-overtime loss to Austin Peay.

Utah just finished their 19th season under Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham took over for Urban Myer, coaching them to a win in the 2004 Fiesta Bowl. Since then, he has been great. They have missed a bowl game just three times in his 19 years. Last year was a down year for them. After two straight back-to-back Pac-12 titles, they would finish last year 8-5 after a Las Vegas Bowl loss.

College Football Odds: Southern Utah-Utah Odds

College Football Odds: Southern Utah-Utah Odds

Southern Utah: +38.5 (-112)

Utah: -38.5 (-108)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Southern Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Southern Utah will be replacing their quarterback this year. Justin Miller took almost every snap at quarterback for them last year. He threw for 2,527 yards and 28 touchdowns. Grady Robinson took snaps last year as well, but he is gone as well. Southern Utah has two quarterbacks on the roster that have had some experience, with Jackson Berry and Bronson Barron, both juniors on the roster. Brendan Anderson, the freshman, also got work in the spring game.

Still, Southern Utah has plenty of returning experience. Braedon Wissler and Targhee Lambson come back as a solid running back combination. Wissler ran 145 times for 684 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Lambson had 105 carriers for 507 yards and six scored. At receiver, Southern Utah lost their top receiver as well. Isaiah Wooden led the way last year and is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Zack Mitchell is the top returning receiver. He had 460 yards and four scores last year. Further, Timothy Patrick had 339 yards and four scores last year.

The defense will be the key part of the season for Southern Utah. It starts with Anisi Purcell. He had four sacks last year. They also brought back Cody Coleman, the defensive back who had five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Why The Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah will be focused on quarterback Cam Rising. Rising missed all of last year with an injury, but will be back this year after a stellar 2022 season. In 2022 he passed for 2,939 yards and 25 scores that year. Further, he has just seven interceptions. He also ran for 409 yards and six touchdowns. Further, returning players will be a major part of the season for Utah. Tight end Brant Kuithe will be back this year as well. He has 206 yards on 19 receptions and three scores in 2022, but injuries plagued him that year as well. He did have 611 yards and six scores in 2021.

In the backfield, Ja'Quinden Jackson moved on to Arkansas, but Micah Bernard is coming back. He was expected to be the main back last year, but he ran just 16 times for 76 yards and a score before going down with an injury. He has over 500 yards in both 2022 and 2021 while scoring six times over the two seasons. Money Parks will be the primary receiver. He had 293 yards and two scores last year. Further, Dorian Singer will be coming in from USC. He had 24 receptions for 289 yards and three scores last year.

Utah was 13th in the nation in yards and points per game last year on defense. They bring back three starters on the defensive line, including Junior Tafuna. Taguna had 1.5 sacks last year, while also forcing a fumble and recovering one. He is a major run-stuffer and will continue to be that in this game. Further, Connor O'Toole returns for Utah. He had 4.5 sacks last year while also forcing a fumble. In the secondary, Zemiah Vaughn will be the focus. He had six pass breakups and an interception last year.

Final Southern Utah-Utah Prediction & Pick

Cam Rising will most likely be eased back into the main role at quarterback. Still, the offense is going to be solid. They bring back three players that are major players for this offense, including Rising, who will all make an impact. Further, the Utah defense will once again be strong. They will dominate a struggling Southern Utah offense, easily covering.

Final Southern Utah-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -38.5 (-108)