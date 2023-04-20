In a recent event that has caused a stir on Twitter, SpaceX’s Starship experienced a ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’ during a test flight.

Starship, a SpaceX designed and manufactured rocket, took off earlier this morning during a test launch. The first test launch was meant to be on Monday, April 17th, but there were issues involving a frozen valve. While Starship made it through the first stage of take off today, it didn’t make it through to the second stage where the booster Super Heavy was supposed to separate from the spacecraft. Instead, it exploded in the atmosphere. The SpaceX team referred to it as a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” perhaps to redirect the conversation from the explosion to the fact it made it off the pad.

After the news broke, Twitter went into meme mode, with users creating and sharing hilarious memes and jokes about the incident. While some users expressed sympathy for the explosion, others saw the incident as an opportunity for some good-natured ribbing.

One person joked that its failure was because it didn’t pay for Elon Musk’s new Twitter Blue.

all because the rocket didn’t pay for twitter blue 🙁 https://t.co/Pyv2jHGGTf — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 20, 2023

HBO even got in on the joke, referencing season one of Succession when Roman Roy’s rocket exploded:

In one Twitter thread, people punned on the joke that SpaceX called it a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” telling them to call it what it was.

They can't say Elon couldn't get it up. — lajuan hughes (@ljhughes8) April 20, 2023

Which is why Teslas have ‘unscheduled heating emergencies’. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) April 20, 2023

Although others had a different take on the event; they weren’t bothered by the excessive terminology for an explosion. They were pleased that the rocket even made it off the pad, which is progress for Starship.