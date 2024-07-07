The semifinals are here as Spain battles France for the chance to advance to the final round in a major clash on Tuesday in Germany. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make a Spain-France prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Spain defeated Germany 2-1 in the extra time to advance to the European Cup Semifinals. Initially, it was scoreless in the first half. But the second half got off to a great start as Dani Olmo gave Spain the lead off a pass from Lamine Yamal. Later, Florian Wirtz came through with the equalizer with a good pass from Joshua Kimmich.

We were in the extra time, and Spain committed a handball in the 105th minute, but the officials did not call it. Because of this, Spain had all the opportunities they needed in the 119th minute when Mikel Merino delivered a header off a pass from Olmo to give Spain the lead in the closing minutes.

France defeated Portugal 0-0 (5-3) to advance to the semifinals. The match was scoreless for all 90 minutes plus extra time. Kylian Mbappe almost had the winner, but Diego Costa made a great save. Then, in the 93rd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked a shot wide. Ronaldo failed again in the 120th minute, as Mike Maignan saved his shot. Next, France had a chance on the very next play but faltered. This meant penalty kicks.

France hit the first three of their penalty kicks. However, Joao Felix kicked his shot off the post on the third Portugal try, giving France the advantage. Thus, when Theo Hernandez had a chance on the fifth shot, he leveled the match and sent France to the semifinals.

The teams have played each other 36 times. Spain has won 16 times, France has won 13, and the teams have played to seven draws.

Why Spain Will Win

Olmo is the man to watch, as he had one goal, one assist, and two shots. Additionally, he had 45 passes. Fabian Ruiz led the midfielders with 70 passes and two shots. Likewise, Rodri had 64 passes. Nico Williams had two shots.

The defensemen were solid. Exceptionally, Dani Carvajal was the star with 19 tackles, four clears, and four interceptions, but will also miss the semifinals thanks to a red card. Others like Aymeric Laporte, who had nine tackles, 10 clears, and eight interceptions, can step up. Also, Cucu hopes to replicate his 10 tackles, five clears, and three tackles. These defensemen did all they could to help goalkeeper Unai Simon, who had six saves.

Spain will win this match if the midfielders can cover the field and set things up for scoring chances. Then, they need a good match from goalkeeper Simon.

Why France Will Win

France got all they could from Mbappe, but none of his six shots, or two on goal, went into the net. Likewise, Dembele had two shots and did not score.

The midfielders also struggled to do much despite passing the ball well. Aurelien Tchouameni had 85 passes, Eduardo Camavinga had 53, and N'Gola Kante had 69.

The defensemen were pretty much perfect on this night. Amazingly, Jules Kounde had nine tackles, three clears, and seven interceptions. Dayot Upamecano had five tackles, three clears, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, William Saliba had five tackles, nine clears, and six interceptions. Hernandez tacked on nine tackles, three clears, and seven interceptions. Overall, these defensemen did their best to help Maignan, who finished with five saves. Maignan did not do so well in the shootout and only benefited from Portugal ricocheting a shot off the post.

France will win this match if Mbappe can find some room and kick one of his numerous shot attempts into the net. To do this, the midfielders need to set him up, and the defense needs to continue to play solidly.

Final Spain-France Prediction & Pick

These are two of the favorites squaring off, with one advancing to the final round. Spain looked amazing for the majority of the match against Germany. But they benefited from a good no-call. Meanwhile, France simply could not score, but it played excellent defense. But their confidence seems to be lacking. Consequently, this could cause trouble for them as they attempt to take down a powerful Spanish team. Spain edges out France and advances to the final.

Final Spain-France Prediction & Pick: Spain to Qualify: -128