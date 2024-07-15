Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink was having an impressive season before her season-ending ACL injury, and she was part of a young rookie class that was bringing some excitement and attention to the WNBA, along with other notable rookies like Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky. Brink opened up on the attention that the WNBA has gotten this season, and revealed her fear for the long-term.

“It's kind of groundbreaking,” Cameron Brink said, via Matthew Bedard of Flaunt. “It's just really exciting and honestly unfamiliar for me to have this much attention around women's sports and women's basketball, but we embrace it. We hope this momentum continues. There is a bit of fear, like, will people kind of hop off the bandwagon per se.”

The biggest thing for the WNBA is for the league to capitalize on the popularity it has right now due to the emergence of Brink, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others. There is a lot of good to promote, and it is understandable that Brink wants this popularity to keep building into something sustainable as she recovers from her injury and continues her career with the Sparks. Brink elaborated on that fear, saying it is due to short-lived attention spans.

“Yeah, especially with media now and how short media—like videos— everything is continually shortened to fit with our attention span. I don't know if that'll carry over to our league. I hope not. I don't think it will because we have so much to offer. I think it's just a part of me hoping that me and these other women get the continued support of the media and fans because we work so hard. Out league has just kind of been… not disrespected, but it's not really familiar to us to have this amount of support.”

This was a necessary step for the WNBA, as there has been a lot of hype mainly surrounding Clark, who took the nation by storm during her days at the Iowa women's basketball program. She has been at the center of a lot of the storylines in the WNBA this season, and she has steadily improved throughout the year. The same goes for Angel Reese with the Sky.

Cameron Brink's impressive rookie campaign cut short

Brink herself was having an impressive season with the Sparks, especially on the defensive end of the floor. She was proving her worth on that end, and the hope was throughout the year she could improve on the offensive end of the floor. Of course, that was cut short by suffering a torn ACL.

The Sparks have struggled this season, especially after Brink left the lineup. They are 6-17 overall, sitting in 10th in the WNBA, three games behind the Sky for the final spot in the playoffs, and the Atlanta Dream also sit one spot in front of Los Angeles in the standings as well. It will be a tall order for the Sparks to make the playoffs right now, but hopefully there is something to build on by the end of the season as they prepare to get Brink back in 2025.