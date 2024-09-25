The Los Angeles Sparks shocked the WNBA world on Tuesday when they announced that they had parted ways with head coach Curt Miller. Apparently the news also caught players off guard as Sparks veteran leader Dearica Hamby expressed her disbelief in Curt Miller no longer being the team's coach.

Hamby took to social media also with a message of support for her coach for the past two seasons.

“A little lost for words honestly….this is hard for me as a big part of my transition success and support to LA has been Curt. I hope there is grace in this process for a proven, amazing coach,” Hamby said. “Everything shouldn't fall on his shoulders and there's so much more that goes into coaching besides wins and losses (That a lot of you don't see but you speak on).”

Dearica Hamby was acquired by the Sparks ahead of the 2023 season in a trade with the Las Vegas Aces. She arrived in Los Angeles the same time that Curt Miller was named head coach. Earlier this season, Miller spoke about how he leaned on Hamby to be one of the team's leaders.

In a follow-up post on social media, Hamby expressed her gratitude for Miller.

“To Curt Miller, I am truly thankful for our relationship and I think that showed. You had my back on all levels that some people will never see,” Hamby said. “I wish we could've had more time as we've seen what you're capable of. BUILD is still the belief and you started that! Love you always!!!”

Curt Miller was Sparks coach for two seasons



A big part of building a winning team and establishing a winning culture is having consistency and continuity. The Sparks have been anything but that these past couple of years.

It's been a mixture of coaching changes, front office changes and roster turnover. In the past six years, the Sparks have lost star talent in Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray. They've had four different general managers. They've also had multiple key players out due to various reasons including No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink who suffered a season-ending injury back in June.

During a postgame press conference following the Sparks final game of the regular season, Miller spoke about how much of a challenge it's been and how he's grown as a coach amid the adversity the team has faced the past two years. But he also affirmed how much of a joy it's been to coach this group.

Miller took to social media on Tuesday, responding to the heartfelt farewell he received from Hamby.

“Thanks Dearica. . .you are one of a kind!!! I do and always will have your back. Congratulations again on your year. . .keep leading this group. Nothing changes – build LA into a Champion, period!” Miller posted. “Miss you already but excited for you to. Just think, no one on your back about foul shooting and turnovers now. More importantly, go spoil the kids and put your phone away!”

During his two seasons as head coach, Miller compiled a record of 25-55. The Sparks missed the playoffs both years. Prior to that, Miller was the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, leading the franchise to two WNBA Finals appearances. He got his start in the WNBA with the Sparks in 2015 as an assistant under former coach Brian Agler.