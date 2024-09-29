When the Los Angeles Sparks made the decision to trade the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Chicago Sky, they were of the belief that they were getting a first-round talent in return. That particular player for the Sparks was Li Yueru who had yet to play a full WNBA season.

Yueru’s WNBA debut came in 2022 with the Chicago Sky, but she missed the start of the season while clearing obligations for her team in China. She didn’t really play much though appearing in 16 games at a little over five minutes per game with the Sky. And her time with the Sky that year was cut short as she left to rejoin the Chinese national team in preparation for FIBA competition.

Coming into this season, the Sparks had rookie Cameron Brink slotted in as the team’s starting center. But with Azurá Stevens sidelined due to an arm injury, the pathway to immediate playing time for Yueru was there.

Sure enough, she started the season as the Sparks backup center. And amid Brink’s ACL injury ending her season prematurely, Yueru was a mainstay in the team’s rotation throughout the year. Because of that, Yueru actually considers the 2024 season to be her ‘true’ rookie season in the league since not only was she with the team since training camp, but she finished out the season on the roster as well.

Even so, there were a few things Yueru picked up in Chicago that year that helped ease her way into this season.

“I feel like this is my real first year in the W because the first year in Chicago I didn’t really feel in the W because I came to the team so late and I left the team so early,” Yueru told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “But I really learned a lot of things, like the physicality and the speed. Lots of different players, how to play defense, how to play offense, it was a really helpful first year.”

Li Yueru appeared in 38 games for the Sparks, including two starts, at a little over 14 minutes per game. She averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. During the team’s final home game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 17, she had her best game of the season with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Although she is primarily a low post player, as the season progressed, Yueru showed an increasing ability to step out and not only shoot from midrange but shoot from the three-point line as well. She didn’t take many three-point attempts on the year, but in that Mercury game, she was 1-of-2 from distance.

As her game continues to develop, Yueru knows that a well-rounded offensive game is key to carving out a consistent role in the WNBA.

“That is important for me. If I can do more things, I can give my teammates more space. That’s really important for me,” Yueru said. “But what’s most important is the in low post, to show I can attack them. And I can do more things like shoot. I try to give my teammates more space. I try to move like a guard and I try to use another way to help our team.”

Li Yueru balances WNBA and international competition



This WNBA season was a busy one for Li Yueru. Not only was she playing an increased role for the Sparks, but she had the 2024 Olympics to prepare for.

This was her second Olympics experience after having helped China to the quarterfinals of the 2020 games in Tokyo. During that run, she averaged 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. But the 2024 Olympics was almost like a breakout stage for the young center.

China may not have advanced past the group stage, but Yueru put up 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 63 percent from the field.

After the conclusion of the Olympics, Yueru rejoined the Sparks where she was able to implement some of the things she worked on while with the Chinese national team. Her performance gave her confidence coming back to the league.

“First thing is I trust myself more. I trust me, I can do better. I can do a lot of things, I trust I can help us, that’s first of all,” Yueru said. “I believe I can learn more things, not just be a post. I try to learn how to do more things on the court.”

When the Sparks season was winding down, Li Yueru felt a new sense of confidence playing in the WNBA. She felt like she had a group of teammates she could really trust and rely on.

“I just think I want to be smart and enjoy the last games,” Yueru said. “I really want to prepare for other games and show our team that I can do more things and let them pick me up next year.”

Heading into the offseason, Yueru will be a reserved free agent meaning the Sparks hold exclusive negotiating rights in free agency. But with the team parting ways with head coach Curt Miller, only time will tell if she is in the Sparks’ future plans.