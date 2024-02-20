The Sky now have the No. 3 and the No. 8 draft picks in the first round.

The Chicago Sky have secured the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft from the Los Angeles Sparks. This deal, announced on Monday, sends guard Julie Allemand, the rights to center Li Yueru, and a 2025 third-round selection to Los Angeles. With the trade, the Sky now hold an impressive early draft lineup with the Nos. 3 and 8 picks in the first round, plus the top pick in the second round (No. 13 overall), positioning them strongly for the April 15 draft.

“We are continuing to build assets by securing draft capital for the upcoming years,” Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. “An additional first-round pick in 2024 will allow us to draft yet another valuable player and add a foundational piece to this roster.”

The Sparks, in exchange, add to their roster with the addition of Allemand, a 27-year-old guard from Belgium known for her playmaking abilities, and Li Yueru, a 6-foot-7 center with significant potential. Allemand, who has demonstrated her skills in previous seasons with the Indiana Fever and the Sky, is praised by Sparks coach Curt Miller for her leadership and impact on the court. Li, on the other hand, brings size and presence to the post, alongside her promising international play.

“[Allemand] is a great floor general and helps make everyone on the court better,” Miller said. “Li is currently having an outstanding season in Turkey and will play a huge role for the Chinese national team in the upcoming Olympics. Li has great size and will provide a nice post presence for the future.”