The Los Angeles Sparks snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating the Washington Mystics at home on Sunday, 72-64. They managed to do so despite a troubling Nneka Ogwumike injury update. Ogwumike missed the Mystics game after getting ruled out due to a knee issue, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

Although Sparks head coach Curt Miller tried to allay fears of a prolonged Nneka Ogwumike absence amid the team’s chase for a playoff spot, the worry among fans about the star’s status will continue as long as she’s not seen back on the court.

“She’s played through some discomfort recently,” Miller said of Ogwumike. “We felt it was prudent that she needed some more rest tonight. We’ll see how she [does] over the next couple of days and how she is on this road trip.”

There are only three games remaining on the regular-season schedule of the Sparks, but they are still in a precarious spot with respect to their chances to make the 2023 WNBA playoffs. While they are inside the playoff picture, the Sparks are eighth in the standings and only a game ahead of the Chicago Sky, who are on the outside looking in.

The Sparks will play out the remainder of their 2023 WNBA regular season in enemy territories, beginning with a matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Then they will face the New York Liberty on Thursday and the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

On the season, Ogwumike is leading the Sparks with averages of 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.