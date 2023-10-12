Two HBCU students were selected as winners of Halle Bailey's “Angel” Performing Arts scholarship per a post by the singer on her Twitter/X page. Howard University student Phyllise Tolliver and Spelman student Crystal Ike are two of the four recipients of the scholarship. Tolliver & Ike will receive a $10,000 scholarship that supports their performing arts educational journey.

okay guys!! it is my pleasure to introduce you the 2023 #Angel Scholars, a group of young women that have truly inspired me.✨❤️I’m honored to be a small part in helping them manifest their dreams. 🥰 Aliyah D. Walker ig @denae.music

“It is my pleasure to introduce you the 2023 #Angel Scholars, a group of young women that have truly inspired me.✨❤️I’m honored to be a small part in helping them manifest their dreams,” Bailey said in a Twitter/X post announcing all four winners.

According to a report from “The Hilltop,” Tolliver, a junior musical theatre major at Howard University, hails from Atlanta but originally comes from Kansas City, Missouri. With a theater background, Tolliver's journey began with her involvement in the award-winning, non-profit youth training and performance company, Youth Ensemble of Atlanta (YEA). She attended Tri-Cities High School, known for its robust performing arts program, and Tolliver chose to apply to Howard University because it boasts the most nationally recognized musical theatre program among HBCUs. She is also a musical artist who goes by the stage name Phyllise Jade.

Ike is a performing arts student at Spelman College. Bailey in her post described Ike as, “a true multi-hyphenate, pursuing a creative career across many verticals including acting, dancing, directing, singing, spoken word poetry, and film!”

Halle Bailey announced the scholarship on September 27th and it's based on her debut solo single “Angel”, which was released on August 4th.