Spelman College is making history in aquatics with the launch of the Jaguars Swim Club, a new team that marks the first all-women’s swimming club at an HBCU. The team, led by Spelman’s aquatics director and head coach Adrienne Wesley, celebrated its debut with an exhibition at the Wellness Center, where students and staff showcased their skills across various swimming events.

The exhibition highlighted the talents of 14 members, who competed in races from 25 to 100 yards, spanning events like the individual medley, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle. A spirited 4 x 50-yard relay topped off the event, giving the swimmers a chance to show off their skills and celebrate this new chapter for Black women in aquatics.

Leading the Jaguars Swim Club is club president Samiyah Young, a Spelman junior from Chicago majoring in biology. A former competitive swimmer, Young spoke about what it means to her to lead this team and break new ground in a sport that’s historically lacked diversity. “Being part of this team is about creating a space where Black women can come together and thrive,” Young shared. “It’s empowering to swim here at Spelman, to challenge stereotypes, and to represent Black women in the pool.”

Coach Wesley shares her excitement, emphasizing the broader mission behind the team, “The Spelman Jaguars Swim Team isn’t just about competition. It’s about building confidence, resilience, and a sense of community among our students. Swimming offers life skills that go beyond the pool, and we want to be part of that journey.”

Looking forward, the Jaguars Swim Club plans to compete through College Club Swimming, affiliated with U.S. Masters Swimming, which is opening more doors for HBCUs in aquatics.

Spelman’s new swim club joins a growing movement of HBCUs making waves in swimming. Recently, Howard University’s swim team celebrated its first conference championship win in 30 years at the Northeastern Conference. Howard's swim team is the only NCAA-sanctioned swim team at an HBCU. Many HBCU swim teams have been disbanded in recent years, making Howard's team unique in black college culture

Howard’s coach, Nic Askew, spoke to Sports Illustrated about the importance of representation in a sport where young Black athletes rarely see themselves reflected. “How are you going to get a Black boy or girl interested in your sport if they don’t see a future because no one looks like them?” he said.

Since Coach Askew’s arrival in 2014, Howard’s swim meets have become electric, with a DJ, the Howard dance team, and fans creating an unforgettable atmosphere. The combined efforts of programs like Spelman’s Jaguars Swim Club and Howard’s swim team are paving the way for young Black swimmers and building a legacy that redefines what’s possible for HBCUs in the sport of swimming.