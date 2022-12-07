By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has officially entered the transfer portal. Sanders, a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Spencer Sanders was the face of Oklahoma State for four seasons. During his time with the program, he appeared in 43 total games. While on the field, he was dominant at times. He threw for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,965 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 493 total carries.

Sanders had his best collegiate outing so far during the 2021 season. In 13 games, he threw for 2,839 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 668 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

During this past season, Sanders was at times held back by a shoulder injury. He played in just 10 games this season but was still a solid playmaker when on the field.

Before entering the transfer portal, Spencer Sanders threw for 2,682 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interruptions. On the ground, he rushed for 391 yards and eight touchdowns on 107 carries.

Barring his shoulder injury, Spencer Sanders was on course to set career highs across the board. Now, he has his eyes set on finding a new place to call home next season.

Sanders is one of many talented quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal. But there is an argument to be made that is the best of the bunch. This could lead to several top schools around the nation becoming interested in his services. Some of these programs could prove to be a better fit for the four-year starter.

Here are three of the best transfer portal destinations for Spencer Sanders

Florida

With star quarterback Anthony Richardson headed to the NFL, the Florida Gators may now be in search of a quarterback. Spencer Sanders could be the perfect option for this program.

With Richardson leading the Gators, they were able to find success through both the air and the ground. Richardson himself finished the season putting up numbers similar to that of Spencer Sanders. He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 carries.

Placing Sanders into this Gators offense could give the Gators a player that fits their offense perfectly. Sanders can push the ball down the field, while also being a force on the ground. This could very well prove to be the best landing spot for Spencer Sanders.

Kentucky

Much like with the Florida Gators and Anthony Richardson, the Kentucky Wildcats will also be moving a dominant quarterback to the NFL draft. Will Levis, a projected-first-round talent, has opted to make the jump to the NFL.

While leading Kentucky, Levis was a star for the offense. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 24 total games. He threw for 5,232 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. On the ground, he added 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Kentucky offense is built around looking for the big play and taking shots down the field. That is how the team found success with Levis leading the charge. His ability to also make plays with his legs, specifically in the red zone, was also crucial for Kentucky.

Sanders has the potential to lead this Kentucky offense similar to that of Levis. Kentucky can be among the best teams in the country. With Spencer Sanders stepping into that role, this team could once again be a legitimate threat in the SEC.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame could be an intriguing option for Spencer Sanders. After a slow start to the season, this team managed to turn things around. They currently sit at 8-4 and are the 21st-ranked team in the nation.

Throughout the 2022 season, quarterback Drew Pyne led this Notre Dame team. He threw for 2,021 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he added 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 total carries.

Following the success that he found this season, Pyne elected to enter the transfer portal. With him leaving Notre Dame, this team will likely be in search of a new QB1. Spencer Sanders could be a legitimate option for this team that is already full of expectations.

In 2022, Notre Dame had a balance within their offense. On the ground, they had three different running backs totaling more than 400 rushing yards on the season. With Pyne handling the ball through the air, they were able to find success.

Adding Sanders could take this offense to a new level. He could help add another layer to the ground game, while also being able to get the ball wherever it needs to be through the air.

Spencer Sanders may be on the search for programming that is more known for their explosive offense. But Notre Dame could be a solid option for the former Oklahoma State quarterback.