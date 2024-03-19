Now that U2 has finished their residency at the Sphere, a new A-list suitor has been needed. Phish and Dead and Company will soon take the stage in Las Vegas, but the Eagles may be what James Dolan and Co. have been looking for.
The New York Post is reporting that the Eagles have agreed to a residency at the Sphere. Ironically, this will come after they wrap up their current tour, “The Long Goodbye” tour, which indicates it is their farewell tour. To be fair, I suppose a residency isn't a tour, so they're still safe (perhaps Elton John could eventually play the Sphere by these rules).
It's being reported that the residency will take place over 10 weekends from September through December. However, the total number of shows hasn't been disclosed to The Post.
It's important to take the report with a grain of sale. “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced,” a spokesperson for the venue told The Post.
The Eagles
The Eagles are currently in the midst of their farewell tour, “The Long Goodbye.” It was billed as their “final” concert tour, though that line has been blurred with this new report. Ironically, the tour commenced on September 7, 2023, with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The tour will continue into the summer. As of the time of this writing, the final show is scheduled for June 15, 2024, at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.
The Eagles are one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. Their hits like “Hotel California”; “Peaceful Easy Feeling”; and “Take It Easy” have made them the legends they are. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit are still part of the band. Vince Gill joins them for their tours.