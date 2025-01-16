Following a day of speculation, the Sphere has officially announced a Kenny Chesney residency at the high-tech Las Vegas venue, which will begin in May 2025.

The venue took to social media to share the exciting announcement. Chesney will perform a dozen shows at the Sphere beginning on May 22, 2025.

Like most of the other artists who have played there, Chesney will be performing three shows per weekend. It is unclear if he will announce any more shows.

VIP packages will be available via Vibee. Fans can sign up to get access to pre-sales. The general admission and reserved seating tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am PT. The general sale will begin 10 days later on Friday, January 31, at 10 am PT.

Chesney is the first country artist to perform at the Sphere. The Zac Brown Band, whom Chesney has previously toured with, is also rumored to perform a residency at the Sphere.

Sphere's residencies, including Kenny Chesney

The sixth-ever Las Vegas residency at the Sphere will be Kenny Chesney. He will start his residency just five days after Dead & Company wraps their second stay there.

The first artist to perform at the venue was U2, who opened the venue on September 29, 2023. They performed a record-breaking 40 shows at the venue centered around their 1991 album Achtung Baby.

Their residency concluded on March 2, 2024. Phish then took over for a brief four-night residency from April 18-21, 2024. They remain the shortest residency to take place at the venue.

Dead & Company then performed 30 shows from May to August. They will return for a second slate of shows beginning on March 20, 2025.

Anyma put on the venue's first EDM shows, The End of Genesys, at the Sphere. Anyma performed eight shows from December 27, 2024, to January 11, 2025.

The Eagles began a 32-night residency on September 20, 2024. These are their final shows after their farewell tour, The Long Goodbye. Their residency is set to wrap on April 12, 2025.

Now, it's up to Chesney to put on a mind-blowing show. All of the artists before him have put on a unique show with amazing visuals. It will be interesting to see what his show brings to the table.

Expect a lot of beach landscapes. The teases for his residency announcement included the char from his “Old Blue Chair” music video. That is a different flavor than the other artists who have performed at the Sphere.