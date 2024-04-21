Here's some '90s nostalgia: The Spice Girls reunited! Even if it was just for a birthday party.
The popular group all got together and sang Stop for Victoria Bekcham's 50th birthday bash, THR reports. We know it's true because her husband, soccer star David Beckham, released a video of the group performing the hit on Instagram.
Spice Girls reunion makes the rounds on social media
In the video, you can see David holding the phone and singing along with the Spice Girls, which consists of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel C, and Victoria. They're all dancing in sync and seemingly having a great time. Though it's not on a stage in front of thousands of adoring fans, it was filmed in what looks like a banquet hall — or giant living room. It's hard to tell.
The caption on the clip from Beckham says, “I mean come on x.”
Comments from the post have fans expressing their joy.
“This is everything,” one reads.
“This is now the best day of our collective lives!!!” says another.
“The moment the entire planet has been waiting for,” someone else said.
Several of the Spice Girls caught wind of the clip and shared it on their social channels. This includes his wife (aka Posh Spice) and Halliwell (Ginger Spice).
The group formed in 1994 and had massively successful songs, such as Wannabe (1996), Spice Up Your Life (1997), Say You'll Be There (1996), and Viva Forever (1998).
Entertainment Weekly states they sold more than 100 million records during their time together. They disbanded in the early 2000s and launched a UK reunion tour in 2019. However, Beckham wasn't involved. That's why this clip from her birthday party makes for an “official” reunion of all the members.
It wasn't only the Spice Girls making a splash at the big 50th. Other celebrities attended the London party. PEOPLE reports that Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Jason Statham, and Gordon Ramsay were also there.
Victoria posted on Instagram about her big day before the celebration.
“As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content,” she wrote. “Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision.”
She also added, “I believe you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer…My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow.”
So, what does this mean for the Spice Girls? Are they ready to get together again for a world tour or a new album? Or do we have to wait for one of them to celebrate a birthday? Fans will tell you what they want—what they really, really want—is them back together.