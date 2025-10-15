If recent reports are true, WWE fans who like CM Punk will be thrilled with the location for the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE in February.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Wrestlenomics (via SEC Scoops) reports that the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.

The only problem is that if it takes place on February 28, WWE's usual spot, Allstate Arena in Rosemont, is booked. Monster Jam Freestyle Mania is booked for that night.

However, the United Center in Chicago does not currently have anything booked for that night. Andrea Bocelli will bring the Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour to the venue on February 25, though.

Should these reports be confirmed, this marks the first Elimination Chamber event to take place in the United States in five years. The last one was in 2021, which emanated from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Over the last four years, WWE has taken the annual PLE overseas. They have brought Elimination Chamber to Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Australia.

Why CM Punk fans will love WWE's 2026 Elimination Chamber move

Of course, Punk is from Chicago, so any WWE event there is special. He made his wrestling return in AEW in 2021 on AEW Rampage: The First Dance at the United Center in front of a packed-out crowd.

In February 2026, Punk will likely be on the Road to WrestleMania 42. He is a main event player in WWE, so expect him to be vying for world championship gold.

The Elimination Chamber matches are a potential road to a main event championship match at WrestleMania. Perhaps Punk will participate in one of the Chamber matches like he did in 2025. Earlier in 2025, Punk was the runner-up of the Elimination Chamber match, losing to John Cena, thanks to Seth Rollins.

Anytime WWE is in Chicago, they are loud for Punk. If he wins an Elimination Chamber match, expect the crowd to erupt. He is their hometown hero, and he will get a hero's welcome on February 28, 2026, if Elimination Chamber is held there.

Currently, Punk is feuding with Rollins. He earned a World Heavyweight Championship match against him. However, with Rollins' injury status, it is unclear when Punk will get his shot.