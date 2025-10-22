2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman may be wearing Dodger blue when the Fall Classic begins, but his heart still carries the maple leaf. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, who proudly identifies as Canadian through his parents, shared his admiration for the Toronto Blue Jays as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the World Series. With the Dodgers-Blue Jays matchup set to open at Rogers Centre on Friday, Freeman reflected on what this moment means for an entire country.

“I mean, that’s special,’’ Freeman said before the Dodgers played an intrasquad game Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. “When you have a whole country that you know is behind one team, that’s pretty amazing.”

Dodgers Star’s Canadian Pride Shines Before the World Series

Freddie Freeman’s deep Canadian roots have always shaped his identity. Though he represents the Dodgers, he understands how significant the Blue Jays’ run is for fans north of the border. “And then, obviously, what they’ve done. They’ve invested in their team, into that stadium, the visiting clubhouse, they’ve put a lot into the Toronto Blue Jays. So to just see the city come together, and get to experience so much jubilation that they had going to the World Series for the first time in 30-plus years, you know it’s an exciting time.”

The Dodgers star also praised Toronto’s commitment to building a championship culture. He noted how the organization’s improvements have revitalized the city’s passion for baseball. For Freeman, this series goes beyond competition, it’s about representing the sport at its best and honoring his family’s homeland.

“And being from Canada,” he added, “it’s pretty cool.”

As Freeman prepares to lead the Dodgers into another championship chase, his words remind everyone that baseball can bridge nations. The Blue Jays carry the pride of an entire country, while the Dodgers seek to cement another dynasty. Both sides will meet under the brightest lights, but Freeman’s perspective adds a deeper layer of respect to the showdown ahead.

But when the dust settles in Toronto, whose story will shine brighter, the Dodgers’ dynasty or the Blue Jays' dream run?