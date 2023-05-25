The first reactions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have dropped and critics are loving it.

Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacey/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) on a journey, well, across the various spider-verses, as they face off against a new threat, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The sequel comes out in a little over a week, but the first wave of critics have seen it and here’s what they’re saying.

Fandango’s Erik Davis loved the film, calling it the “real deal” and “visually unlike anything you will see in a theater this year.”

Actor Ben Schwartz saw the film and called it “beautiful,” “brilliant,” “inspiring,” and a “work of art.

DiscussingFilm’s coo-owner and managing editor Andrew J. Salazar lauded the film and called Across the Spider-Verse “yet another milestone for animation” and said that it “surpasses” its predecessor. For anyone worried that the multiverse-spanning film will lose sight of its family dynamics, fear not as Salazar said the film is “always putting Miles and his family front and center.”

Atom (@theatomreview) called the film “Shapespearean” due to it being “full of humor” and also “tragedy.”

Coy Jandreau, who is a comic books expert, called Across the Spider-Verse the “best Spider-Man movie ever made” and stated that the film “transcends” comics, movies, and words.

These first reactions, while filled with some of the same hyperbole that you come to expect with franchise films these days, are promising for those anticipating the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse. That was one of the best animated films in recent memory and perhaps set the standard for Spider-Man movies (both live-action and animated). Stay tuned for our review next Wednesday!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.