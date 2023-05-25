The first reactions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have dropped and critics are loving it.

Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacey/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) on a journey, well, across the various spider-verses, as they face off against a new threat, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The sequel comes out in a little over a week, but the first wave of critics have seen it and here’s what they’re saying.

Fandango’s Erik Davis loved the film, calling it the “real deal” and “visually unlike anything you will see in a theater this year.”

Hands down, #AcrossTheSpiderVerse is real deal. Visually unlike anything you will see in a theater this year – it very much feels like the BACK TO THE FUTURE II of the series. A middle chapter that's weird & funky & shocking, but also the ultimate #SpiderMan experience. It rocks! pic.twitter.com/TNvoIF6Wio — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 25, 2023

Actor Ben Schwartz saw the film and called it “beautiful,” “brilliant,” “inspiring,” and a “work of art.

This movie. This beautiful, brilliant, inspiring movie. #AcrossTheSpiderverse is a work of art. Every single frame is so jaw droppingly beautiful, you almost can’t believe they pulled it off. The heart. The comedy. The action. The easter eggs. The music. The representation. THE… pic.twitter.com/u9LTOqlFWc — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 25, 2023

DiscussingFilm’s coo-owner and managing editor Andrew J. Salazar lauded the film and called Across the Spider-Verse “yet another milestone for animation” and said that it “surpasses” its predecessor. For anyone worried that the multiverse-spanning film will lose sight of its family dynamics, fear not as Salazar said the film is “always putting Miles and his family front and center.”

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center. Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film. pic.twitter.com/maYL97vAeg — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 25, 2023

Atom (@theatomreview) called the film “Shapespearean” due to it being “full of humor” and also “tragedy.”

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse REVIEW: SHAKESPEAREAN. Epic multiverse journey full of humor, but also tragedy. The shocking climax will leave you breathless & sticky. This isn’t just another superhero movie, it’s one of the best films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/Pij7AsO6mF — Atom (@theatomreview) May 25, 2023

Coy Jandreau, who is a comic books expert, called Across the Spider-Verse the “best Spider-Man movie ever made” and stated that the film “transcends” comics, movies, and words.

The best #Spiderman movie ever made comes out next week.#AcrossTheSpiderVerse transcends comics, movies, words. I am overwhelmed with emotion.

I am enamored.

I am the happiest I have EVER been as a Spider-Man fan. pic.twitter.com/oVcxRVw5is — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) May 25, 2023

These first reactions, while filled with some of the same hyperbole that you come to expect with franchise films these days, are promising for those anticipating the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse. That was one of the best animated films in recent memory and perhaps set the standard for Spider-Man movies (both live-action and animated). Stay tuned for our review next Wednesday!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.