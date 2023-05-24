We all know that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature a bevy of different characters — just look at the trailers — but now we know just how many to keep an eye out for thanks to one of the directors of the film.

Speaking to Collider, Justin Thompson — one of the film’s three directors along with Kemp Powers and Joaquim Dos Santos — revealed the number of Spider-People in the film, and it’s certainly going to be near-impossible to keep track of them all.

“The exact number? Oh boy, we kept adding, like all the way up until the very end. Honestly, I’m gonna level with you, we just finished the film, like in the last two weeks, and I don’t think I’ve had time to pause and actually take a final count. But I think it was about 280 the last time I looked in. Just to be clear, that doesn’t mean specific, unique characters that you might recognize, it might mean variations as well. But if you’re just talking about named characters, then I think there’s probably about 95,” said Thompson.

Even if there aren’t nearly 300 Spider-People in the film that you’ll have to keep track of, 95 with names is still a lot. We do know that Daniel Kaluuya and Rachel Dratch are just two of the A-listers with roles in the film, but that number of characters suggests there are plenty more surprises in store.

Across the Spider-Verse is the continuation of the uber-successful Into the Spider-Verse and will take viewers on another adventure with Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Lauren Vélez all reprise their roles from the first film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.