The opening weekend projections for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, are in and the sequel is tracking for a much higher opening than its predecessor.

Box Office Pro is currently projecting Across the Spider-Verse to open to a whopping $115.5 million domestic opening. For context, Into the Spider-Verse opened to $35.3 million in 2018, so this is a huge jump should the sequel meet the projections. Despite a so-so opening, Into the Spider-Verse did leg out to $190.2 million domestically and $384.2 million worldwide. Should Across the Spider-Verse hit its projection, the latest Spider-Man film could perhaps top that in a number of weeks.

Across the Spider-Verse should easily overtake The Little Mermaid — which will be in its second weekend when this film releases and is due to drop after a nice four-day total of $118.8 million over this past holiday weekend. Luckily for Spider-Man and Co., they will have a full week before another major release comes out (that being Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he embarks on a journey with other Spider-People like Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson). There are some newbies as well, including Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). They all have to team up to defeat the villainous Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Phil Lord and Chris Miller returned to pen the script with David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.