So much of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is visually impressive — it's hard to think of a sequence that isn't astonishing — but one particular set piece in the film took almost a half-decade to complete. If that's not commitment to making this film look great, I don't know what is.

One of the film's co-directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, revealed to Collider that the sequence where Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) runs from several Spider-Man variants took the longest to complete out of everything in the film.

“If you think about the Guggenheim sequence, that was the first thing that we storyboarded, that was the last thing that locked animation in the film. So that was the entire four years [between Into and Across the Spider-Verse] that sequence was worked on,” Dos Santos revealed.

He continued, “I think Justin [K. Thompson, co-director] has the actual figure, but if you were to line up the hours worked on this film in a straight line, it's like 792 hours straight, if it was one person who was doing it straight ahead. So the fact that all these things are happening in tandem, like side by side, that's how these films get made. And it is, I'm telling you, thousands of people — it's insane.”

When you see the sequence Dos Santos is talking about, it's not hard to imagine that it took a while to make. Across the Spider-Verse is the first of two parts, so expect even more high-octane sequences in Beyond the Spider-Verse — though they won't have four years to work on any sequences this time around (unless they started working on it during the production of Across the Spider-Verse).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse pits Miles Morales against his greatest villain yet — the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). This battle leads him to team up with some other Spider-People including old friends like Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and some new ones like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.