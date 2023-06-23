One of the rewards of rewatching movies is the easter eggs and little details that you missed on your last watch. In the case of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that there are numerous cuts of the film playing in theaters with subtle differences.

The report of multiple cuts of Across the Spider-Verse existing and playing in various theaters was confirmed by Andy Leviton, associate editor on both of the Spider-Verse films. One Twitter user posted a TikTok video that had two variations of the same scene in which Lyla (Greta Lee) makes Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) explicitly ask for backup. In one version, Lyla just points at Spider-Man 2099 after she gets him, while in another version, she takes a selfie with him. Leviton quote-tweeted this post and said, “I was wondering when people might start noticing…”

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

Another difference in the various Across the Spider-Verse cuts is the dialogue in a scene when the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) is constructing something and is talking to himself.

With all of the attention to detail that comes with a film like Across the Spider-Verse, especially in its animation, it's cool to see that there are little details woven into subtle moments in the film. With more time, I'm sure even more differences and variations of the film will be discovered.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he teams up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) once again to take on the Spot. He's forced to team up with some new faces including Spider-Man 2099, with whom he butts heads with (a lot).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.