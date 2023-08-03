In the newly-released tie-in book, Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie, Tobey Maguire opened up about his experience returning alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Taken from an excerpt from the Spider-Man book — provided by The Direct — Maguire said, “When they initially called… I was like, ‘Finally!' I just feel so grateful — I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this.”

However, he added, “Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together — it's just a yes. There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful.”

He then talked about the “reinvigorating” experience of working with fellow Spider-Man actors Garfield and Holland. “Working with Andrew [Garfield] and Tom [Holland] was so dear to me, it really was special — a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing. It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters. But then to have those dynamics play out — feeling a real connection and love for these guys, and having fun and having a laugh — all of that was energizing and reinvigorating for me.”

Lastly, Maguire talked about reuniting with his co-stars from his Spider-Man trilogy, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina: “And it was amazing to work again with Alfred and Wilen. I just adore those guys and respect them as the great talents that they are and also just as lovely humans. It was a blast — it was like a reunion.”

Who knows if Tobey Maguire will ever don the Spider-Man mask again? Thomas Haden Church — Maguire's co-star in Spider-Man 3 — recently teased that a fourth Raimi-Maguire film could be in the works. But as time passes on, the less likely that becomes. If No Way Home was his final curtain call as the web-slinger, what a way to go out it was.