After rumors that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, would film in 2026, the Web-Slinger himself gave an exciting update on the filming of the project.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Holland revealed that Spider-Man 4 is happening and would begin filming in 2025. This reveal is sooner than expected.

“It's happening,” Holland said of Spider-Man 4. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything is good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting. And I can't wait.”

While it comes as no surprise that Spider-Man 4 is happening at Marvel and Sony, it is great to hear that it will be filmed in 2025. That gives the movie a chance to come out in 2026 or 2027. It has been several years since Holland's last outing came out — No Way Home was released in December 2021.

It remains to be seen how Holland's schedule will shake out. He will also be starring in Christopher Nolan's first movie since Oppenheimer, which also stars Matt Damon. It also sounds like Holland will also be appearing as Spider-Man in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Currently, Holland is promoting his latest venture, a premium non-alcoholic beer called Bero. He founded the company, which recently launched.

Tom Holland's career as Spider-Man

Holland has been portraying Spider-Man for almost a decade. His first appearance as the iconic Marvel hero came in 2016, appearing in Captain America: Civil War.

This role led him to get his own solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, in 2017. It was a hit, grossing $880 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run.

A couple of years later, a sequel, Far from Home, was released. It became the first Spider-Man movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

The third entry in the franchise, No Way Home, was an even bigger hit. No Way Home grossed over $1.9 billion at the box office. It is one of the highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Additionally, Holland has appeared in other Marvel movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He also had a cameo in the Sony Spider-Man Universe movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

His other movies

Early in his career, Holland gained notoriety for his role in the West End production of Billy Elliot. One of his first major roles was In the Heart of the Sea, which also stars another Marvel star, Chris Hemsworth.

After making his Marvel debut. Holland starred in A Monster Calls, The Lost City of Z, and Spies in Disguise. His other notable credits include Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, and Cherry.

In 2022, Holland starred in Uncharted for Sony. The movie is an adaptation of the PlayStation video game series of the same name.

Additionally, he made his way to the small screen in 2023, starring in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. He starred alongside Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

He recently returned to West End after several years away. Holland starred in a production of Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York's Theatre. The production will eventually make its way to Broadway.