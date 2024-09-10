After the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man 4 found its director, Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi), it received an update on its stars, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Unfortunately, Zendaya and Holland do not have deals yet. Deadline reports that they have both “been in touch with execs and producers about the development of the film.”

Fear not, they note that new deals for the stars will “likely be underway soon.” After all, it would be hard to make a Spider-Man 4 without Holland.

It was reported on September 9, 2024, that Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to be the director of Spider-Man 4. He is best known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. It was the second-highest-grossing MCU movie of the year (behind Spider-Man: No Way Home), grossing $432 million.

Previously, Cretton gained notoriety for directing Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. All three of those movies featured another MCU star, Brie Larson, in a lead role. Larson also appeared in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi as Captain Marvel.

If the deal comes through, Cretton will take over the MCU's Spider-Man series from Jon Watts. He previously directed the first three installments of the Holland-led franchise. He is now promoting his new original movie, Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya going to be in Spider-Man 4?

As noted, it is highly unlikely that Spider-Man 4 will be made without Zendaya and Tom Holland. It is only a matter of time before deals are made. They are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Marvel Studios needs them back as Peter Parker and MJ.

Currently, both are enjoying other non-MCU projects. Holland recently wrapped a West End production of Romeo and Juliet, which will move to Broadway in New York City soon. He also recently teased a secret project that he is working on.

After gaining notoriety for his role in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical, Holland has become a big star thanks to his Spider-Man role.

He has since starred in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, Chaos Walking, and Uncharted, since landing his Spider-Man role.

Holland also led his first miniseries, The Crowded Room, in 2023. He starred and executive produced the series for Apple TV+. It depicts a series of interviews with Danny Sullivan (Holland) after his involvement in a 1979 New York City shooting.

Zendaya has also had a big 2024. She starred in one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, Dune: Part Two ($711 million). She also starred in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist also starred in it.

Her big break came in the first Holland-led Spider-Man movie, Homecoming. She subsequently starred in The Greatest Showman, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the Dune series since then.

She started her career by starring in Disney Channel's Shake It Up. The series ran from 2010-13. A couple of years later, Zendaya began leading another Disney Channel series, K.C. Undercover.