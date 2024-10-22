After being Spider-Man for so many years, Tom Holland is going to dip his toe into Christopher Nolan's world, appearing in his first movie post-Oppenheimer with Matt Damon.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Holland will star in Nolan's next movie. Damon has also been cast in the secretive project. Of course, Nolan will write and direct the project, with Universal Pictures distributing. He will also produce it alongside his producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy banner.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. However, it appears that it will not be another historical piece like Oppenheimer, as sources revealed it has a contemporary setting. They note that it is “unclear whether it's set in the past or the future,” though.

The upcoming movie will mark the third collaboration between Damon and Nolan. Damon first appeared in Interstellar before having a starring role in Oppenheimer.

How Christopher Nolan's movie affects Tom Holland's Spider-Man career

While starring in Nolan's next movie is a major step for Holland, it will have ramifications on his Spider-Man career. Sources told THR that he will be “juggling” Nolan's movie along with Spider-Man 4 for Marvel as well as Avengers: Doomsday.

It is important to note that Holland has a a”likely stop” for Avengers: Doomsday. One would assume that Holland will have a role in it, especially given Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Marvel as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

The production of Spider-Man 4 was pushed back. It was pushed back enough that Zendaya will now film Dune 3 in “early 2026” instead of 2025.

Holland's signature role is Spider-Man, but he first gained notoriety for starring in a West End production of Billy Elliot. He recently returned to the stage to star in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet as well. Romeo and Juliet will eventually make its way to Broadway in New York City as well.

His other notable movies include Spies in Disguise, Dolitte, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Uncharted. He also recently starred in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room.

Best Picture winner Oppenheimer

Moving to Universal was a big win for Nolan, who recently won his first Best Picture Oscar for Oppenheimer. The historical epic grossed $975 million in 2023, one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It opened opposite of Barbie, which grossed over $1.4 billion, and still almost topped the $1 billion mark.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer titled American Prometheus. Nolan wrote and directed it.

Cillian Murphy, who won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance, led the ensemble. He starred alongside Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.

The ensemble was also star-studded. Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and Alden Ehrenreich also appeared in the epic.

At the Oscars, Oppenheimer received 13 nominations, winning over half of them. It took home top prizes like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. The movie also received Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and best Original Score awards as well.