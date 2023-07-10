The San Antonio Spurs, when all is said and done, will be coming out of the 2023 offseason as one of its biggest winners. Drafting Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft automatically makes it an A+ offseason for them, especially after the 19-year old Frenchman showed on Sunday night how lethal he could be when he's playing at his best.

Beyond adding Wembanyama, the Spurs' offseason seems uninspiring at first glance. A closer look at their roster shows that they may not be ready quite yet to challenge for a play-in tournament spot next season, so what makes their offseason one of shrewd decision-making?

There may not have been a move that the Spurs made with the intention of turning their fortunes next season around. To that end, not a single move of their during the 2023 NBA free agency period stands out. But taking into consideration everything they did this offseason, one move stands out as the Spurs' best.

Here is the Spurs' best move during 2023 NBA free agency.

Spurs' best move in 2023 NBA free agency: Absorbing Reggie Bullock's contract for an unprotected 2030 first-round pick swap (DAL)

Absorbing Reggie Bullock's contract for a pick swap is definitely not a move that jumps off the page. Bullock won't move the needle for the Spurs, as he'll be playing behind Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, while the team may also end up prioritizing the development of youngsters Sidy Cissoko and Julian Champagnie on the wing.

Nevertheless, the Spurs did not take on Bullock with the intention of improving their on-court product. They did so they could add to their treasure chest of assets — and the asset they received could end up being a truly valuable one in the end.

A lot can happen in seven years. To put things in perspective just how much the league can change in seven years, since the 2016 offseason, only 16 players have not switched teams (Jaylen Brown, Dwight Powell, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Myles Turner, Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, and Pascal Siakam).

Thus, it stands to reason that by 2030, the league would look vastly different. As for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic could be in search of a new home if things go south, and after winning a championship in 2016, Kyrie Irving has had the opposite of the Midas touch. Therefore, the Mavs may be terrible come the 2030 NBA Draft, just in time for the Spurs' ascent into title contention with Victor Wembanyama leading the way.

Pick swaps rarely work out as great as they did for the Boston Celtics in 2017, when they won the first overall pick thanks to the Brooklyn Nets' terrible Kevin Garnett trade. The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't exactly reaped the benefits of acquiring those pick swaps from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Paul George trade. However, for the low, low cost of absorbing Reggie Bullock's contract, the Spurs could end up being major winners.

Bullock's contract is expiring as well, so teams that will be in need of help at the wing come the 2024 NBA trade deadline may find him as an enticing option to trade for. The Spurs made a similar trade in February 2023, when they dealt away Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks.

Given the Spurs' cap space, some fans may have expected the front office to conjure up some magic — perhaps throw an offer sheet for a quality restricted free agent, or maybe act as a conduit for a blockbuster trade. But making use of their cap space to take on bad contracts that won't be on the books for long anyway in exchange for what could end up being a valuable pick swap seven years from now is a huge win.

Spurs' runner-up best move: Signing Julian Champagnie to four-year, $12 million deal

The Spurs' youth movement is in full swing — and they may have found a long-term keeper in Julian Champagnie off waivers in the process. Champagnie ended last season on a high note, proving that he belongs in the NBA with his ability to stroke it from deep. He scored in double figures during the Spurs' last five games of the 2022-23 campaign, even breaching the 20-point mark on three occasions.

Only 22 years old, Champagnie should have the opportunity to grow alongside the Spurs' young core — alongside Victor Wembanyama — while the Spurs could have one of the most underrated wing players in the league for the long haul for such a low price.