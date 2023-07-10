Everyone can stop panicking. Order has been restored. After a rough NBA Summer League debut for San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick reminded fans of the salivating talent that earned him near-unprecedented praise in the months leading up to the NBA Draft.

He put on a show in Las Vegas Sunday, scoring 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting, grabbing 12 rebounds and recording three blocks in the Spurs' 85-80 loss. Wembanyama's stumbles against the Charlotte Hornets quickly faded from memory, as he solidly found his Summer League sea legs. A strong outing, in which the French center showcased strong awareness, movement and offensive touch, bares asking an important question. Does the team need to see anything more from him in Vegas?

It was always assumed that Wembanyama would play an abbreviated sample size. He has already faced professional-level competition en route to winning MVP honors in France's LNB Pro A last season and may not require the extensive warm-up period other prospects do. The 19-year-old is fully committed to pushing through the rest of NBA Summer League action, but he knows it is a decision that must be made in conjunction with his legendary head coach.

“I know I got to talk with Pop {Gregg Popovich},” Wembanyama said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. “I'm going to listen to what he's going to say, but I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100%.”

In addition to going through the draft process and getting acclimated with his new team, Victor Wembanyama recently played high-stakes basketball with the Metropolitans 92, who fell short in the French league Finals in mid-June. Popovich does not want to put too much stress on his new prized pupil's body.

The Spurs' longtime leader just signed a five-year contract extension and did so presumably to coach the next potential NBA megastar. He will not want to jeopardize this unforeseen, golden opportunity late in his career.