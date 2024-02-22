The Spurs should have held onto Doug McDermott.

The San Antonio Spurs' only move at the NBA trade line was their biggest mistake. And not by default. ClutchPoints reported on Doug McDermott's affection for San Antonio and the Spurs leading up to a deal that sent him to the Indiana Pacers. In parting ways with one of their few veteran players, the franchise said good bye to a man who was beloved as much as he loved the area.

“He was a great teammate. He was really respected by his teammates,” coach Gregg Popovich said the night he was traded. “We all know he's a shooter. That's what he does, he's a pro. This is a great situation for him, going to Indiana. There's a role there for him. I think he'll get a lot of playing time with that group, who's doing really well. We wish him the best.”

Getting rid of a player with a great attitude

It's almost impossible to find a professional athlete with a better understanding of the bigger picture than Doug McDermott.

When asked by ClutchPoints prior to the trade about a possible evolution to his role within a rebuilding team, the 32-year-old sharpshooter answered with perspective.

“I just try to approach each game the same way. If I play twenty minutes, I play twenty minutes. If I play five minutes, I play five minutes. I'm just going to approach the game the same way and try an impact it while I'm out there,” the former Creighton star said before acknowledging the Spurs reality.

“I know that I can provide spacing for groups and make shots but at the end of the way, this is a young team. It's a developing team and we've got to take a look at all these guys. I'm always ready when my number's called.”

The Doug McDermott perspective

A McDermott three-pointer is responsible for giving Victor Wembanyama a tenth assist during a January 10 game and, thus, Wemby his first ever NBA triple double.

“I didn't know about it. I'm glad I didn't know about it because I think we were up, probably 20 at that point so Vic's minutes were starting to…so I'm glad I made it,” McDermott admitted about being a part of Wemby's 16 point, 12 rebound, 10 assist performance in a win against the Detroit Pistons.

Throughout his portion of the season with the Spurs, the tenth year forward often discussed issues that plagued the team.

“When we can get our defense set, we can guard people, but if we're going to cough up turnovers and let them hit transition three's, it's going to be a long night for anyone in the NBA. If you turn it over, that always leads to baskets,” the now Indiana Pacer said earlier in the season.

“We've got to do a better job of prioritizing the ball, getting Victor the ball in better spots instead of just throwing crazy passes. That's on all of us and that's just something we'll continue to get better at throughout the year,” he said in another accurate depiction of this year's Silver and Black.

McDermott spent two-plus seasons in San Antonio. Within that time, he made himself at home. Forcing him to find another in the NBA is the Spurs biggest, albeit, only mistake at the trade deadline.