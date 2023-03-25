A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Gregg Popovich is without a doubt one of the most esteemed coaches in the history of the sport. The five championships he’s won with the San Antonio Spurs are clear testaments to this fact.

However, there’s also no denying that coach Pop would not be in the position he is in today had it not been for Tim Duncan and the rest of the Spurs during that historic era in their franchise. Duncan is one of the best to ever do it, and his partnership with Popovich was a joy to behold.

Things could not be more different today for coach Pop than how it was during the glorious Tim Duncan era, though. Right now, the Spurs are the owners of one of the worst records in the entire NBA. San Antonio has had very little to no success over the past few years too, with the team now well on its way to missing the playoffs for the fourth year running.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In spite of the trials and tribulations with the Spurs, however, coach Pop has stuck with the team. Gregg Popovich himself admits that he sometimes questions himself and his desire to still coach, especially considering the organization’s current situation. And then, he is quickly reminded of why he still does what he does:

“Pop said coaching kids rather than greats has been ‘exciting in a different way.’ But he said there are nights when he says to himself, ‘What the hell am I doing here? Do I need to do this?’ Then he goes to practice, sees the kids ‘fired up’ and thinks, ‘I wouldn’t trade it,’ reports Spurs beat writer Tom Osborne of the San Antonio Express-News.

The offseason is coming up again and as expected, questions will be asked about coach Pop’s future with the Spurs. However, based on his sentiments here, it sounds like the legendary shot-caller isn’t quite ready to call it a career just yet.