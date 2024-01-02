The San Antonio Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs are just 5-27, and they have lost eight of their last 10 games. This includes four of their last five. They have already played the Grizzlies this season, and they lost that game by 12 points. In the game, the Spurs were led by Keldon Johnson as he dropped 22 points. Victor Wembanyama stole the show with a double-double of his own. However, the Spurs shot just 43.4 percent from the floor in the loss.

The Grizzlies are 10-22, and they have lost their last three games. The Nuggets, Clippers, and Kings are not east teams to beat, but the Grizzlies will need to win those games if they want to turn their season around. In the first matchup with the Spurs, the Grizzlies put up 120 points. The game was during Ja Morant's suspension, so he did not play. However, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for 53 points in the win. Memphis did not shoot the ball particularly well as a team, but it was enough to get the win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Grizzlies Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -10.5 (-112)

Over: 235.5 (-108)

Under: 235.5 (-112)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Memphis, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs need to be better on defense if they want to win. Recently, their defense has not been able to keep the team in games. Giving up 130 points is an easy way to lose games, so San Antonio needs to find a way to lock it up on that side of the court. Wembanyama needs to be better at protecting the rim while the guards have to be better on ball. When the Spurs allow 115 points or less, they have gotten three of their five wins. That is what the Spurs will have to do win this game, or at least cover the spread.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are not a good team, and they have played awful defense in their past five games. In their past five games, the Spurs have allowed 129.4 points per game. In four of those games, teams have scored at least 130 points. San Antonio is not good on the defensive end of the court. If the Grizzlies, with Morant and Bane, can play their game offensively, they will win this one with ease.

Morant has cooled off in his return, but this game should be one of his best. He will have an easier matchup against the Spurs, and he should be able to lead the team to a win. I do not expect Morant to score less than 25 points in this game. With that, I expect the Grizzlies to score at least 115 points in this game. When Memphis does that, they are 6-1 this season. If the Grizzlies can do that, they will cover this spread.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are massive favorites to win this game, and it is for good reason. I like the Grizzlies to cover the spread despite the spread being double-digits.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -10.5 (-112), Over 235.5 (-108)