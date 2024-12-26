The San Antonio Spurs have been in the mix for a postseason berth this year, but they took a bit of a step back with their 117-114 loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. Following the game, Spurs veteran point guard Chris Paul spoke about what the team needs to do to start pulling off some of these close wins, as per Jeff Garcia of KENS5.

“I think we’re just going to get to that point where all that young stuff got to go out the window. We’re pros just like everybody else. There’s a grit and a will you got to have in this league in order to figure out ways to win those games,” Paul said. “Especially on the road when we’re the only ones that’s cheering for us or whatnot. That builds character. We got two games left on this trip, we got to make sure we approach them with the proper feel.”

Following the Spurs’ loss to the Knicks, they will travel to play the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves before returning home on Dec. 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Against the Knicks, Chris Paul finished with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes for the Spurs. He shot 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from the three-point line.

Paul has been a steadying influence this season on a young Spurs’ team. Coming into Wednesday’s game, he had appeared in 29 games and had been averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

If there’s one other thing though that the Spurs can be encouraged about despite the loss, it’s the rise of Victor Wembanyama who set a Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers in the game. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is continuing to blossom into the Spurs franchise cornerstone.

Against the Knicks, he finished with a game-high 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocked shots.