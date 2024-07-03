Chris Paul's NBA résumé, which includes four All-NBA First-Team selections, 12 All-Star Game nods, seven appearances on the All-Defensive First Team and four assist crowns, among many other accolades, has long been accepted for Hall of Fame enshrinement at Springfield, Massachusetts. But what really adds to his legacy is his unfailing ability to quickly improve the franchise he represents.

Think of Paul as the modern game's go-to closet organizer. If a squad is loaded with potential or established talent but cannot collectively succeed on the court, No. 3 is called upon to make everything fit as intended.

Yes, the 39-year-old point guard has yet to win a championship in his 19-season career, but he makes an undeniable difference on every team he joins. As the list of NBA uniforms that Paul has worn piles up, so too does the evidence of his unique elevating powers.

Chris Paul always leaves franchises better than he found them

“Chris Paul has made a significant impact on winning in his first year with a new team since entering the NBA in 2005,” ClutchPoints posted on X.

“New Orleans Hornets: 18-64 (.220 winning percentage) to 38-44 (.463 with Paul), LA Clippers: 32-50 (.390) to 40-26 (.606), Houston Rockets: 55-27 (.671) to 65-17 (.793), OKC Thunder: 49-33 (.598) to 44-28 (.611), Phoenix Suns: 34-39 (.466) to 51-21 (.708), Golden State Warriors: 44-38 (.537) to 46-36 (.561).”

The CP3 Effect is real. Though, helping the 22-60 (.268) San Antonio Spurs tidy up figures to be one of the most taxing jobs he has ever been assigned. But it could also prove to be highly rewarding.

Pairing Paul with 20-year-old sensation Victor Wembanyama is a savvy move by the organization, one that will ideally accelerate the center's path to superstardom and enable the squad to come of age. Not too long ago, “The Spurs Way” was the envy of executives all across the league, and this free agency signing might just remind people why.

Paul can bring Spurs much closer to relevance

It goes without saying that Paul's best days are well behind him, but San Antonio did not sign him to a one-year, $11 million-plus contract to fill up stat sheets (9.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting and 6.8 assists last season). Management is trusting the veteran playmaker to push this young group closer to its potential.

Although Wembanyama's prowess is indisputable following a superb rookie season in which he posted 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per game, fans remain skeptical about some of the other guys like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan. The presence of Chris Paul could effectively determine if the Spurs' existing core can thrive together, or if modifications will have to be made.

That is obviously a ton to put on the shoulders of someone who will be riding off into the sunset in the near future, but Paul has the experience, adaptability, court vision and necessary instincts to galvanize his new teammates. He can serve as a pseudo assistant coach for five-time champion Gregg Popopich as he mentors Victor Wembanyama and company.

The Spurs are unlikely to jump into the ridiculously crowded Western Conference playoff picture, so it is critical that the front office brings in people who buy into its long-term vision. Chris Paul gets it.

He has the chance to play a key role in this ongoing rebuild and also cross off another NBA bucket list item before retiring– be the wingman for a 7-foot-4 phenom.