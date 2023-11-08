San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is a game-time decision for his team's Wednesday matchup with the New York Knicks.

Victor Wembanyama's debut at Madison Square Garden isn't the only major San Antonio Spurs story surrounding Wednesday's matchup with the New York Knicks. After missing the last two-and-a-half games with an adductor injury, Spurs guard Devin Vassell will warmup in hopes of playing against the Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM.

Vassell is officially a game-time decision for Wednesday's action. He originally suffered the injury in the first half of San Antonio's thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns last Thursday, out for the third and fourth quarters as Wembanyama and the Spurs withstood the Suns' furious comeback attempt. Vassell didn't play in consecutive losses to the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers, San Antonio clearly missing his multi-level scoring punch and perimeter defense.

Devin Vassell signed a five-year, $146 million contract extension with the Spurs in early October. He's lived up to that deal when healthy in the season's early going, averaging a career-best 19.4 points per game on stellar shooting marks of 62.5% from inside the arc and 40.7% from beyond it, also easy personal bests. The 23-year-old has taken a step forward defensively, too, regularly making life difficult on the opposition's top perimeter scorer.

Expect sophomore guard Malaki Branham to continue starting for Vassell if he ultimately can't go in New York. The Spurs and Knicks tipoff from Madison Square Garden at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on ESPN.