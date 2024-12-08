While there's no doubting that Victor Wembanyama is the San Antonio Spurs best player, it's perhaps just slightly less obvious that Devin Vassell ranks as their second best. Chris Paul, who's got the age advantage over both, has enjoyed a better career than either and rookie Stephon Castle may have a bigger upside than Vassell, but right now the former Florida State Seminole is the Silver and Black's second biggest offensive threat.

Even in playing in just eight of the team's 23 games, Vassell has continued to show the kind of talent that's made him a piece on which the Spurs not only rely but would like to focus on as they build around their French phenom.

“He's a great offensive player,” Wembanyama said.

Devin Vassell providing Spurs with spark

Vassell has been in and out of San Antonio's line up this season. He did not play in the team's first nine games as the result of offseason surgery for a stress reaction in his right foot. The fifth-year swing player missed five more games with what the organization labeled as right foot injury management then left knee soreness.

Out of precaution, the Spurs held him out of their most recent game because of “injury management' on his right foot.

“I'll let them have that. I don't want to say what they say. But, we'll see,” Vassell answered following a loss Thursday to the Chicago Bulls when asked if he thought he might not play the following night.

The 11th overall pick of the 2020 draft did not play that next day against the Sacramento Kings.

“I wanna play, I'll tell you that. I want to play every game,” Vassell answered prior to what proved a third straight loss.

Victor Wembanyama happy to have Vassell back

Through the eight games he's played, Vassell, like last year, sits as the Spurs second leading scorer. At 17.8 points per outing, he's right around six points behind Wemby and more than two points ahead of another part of the team's young core who's been in and out with injuries, Jeremy Sochan.

“I'm just happy to be playing,” Vassell declares.

Though his first four years as a pro, the Lawrenceville, Georgia native has increased his scoring average each season. His 19.5 points per game in 2023-2024 came despite Wembanayama becoming the focal point of the offense.

As far as the 7-foot-5 center goes, it's refreshing to have a teammate who's ready-made to a certain extent.

“I'm not teaching him anything,” Wembanyama said.

Wemby, who himself has missed five games over the last couple of weeks, had that reaction when Vassell returned vs. the Lakers the night before Thanksgiving.

“His last game was (also) against the Lakers (November 15). It feels good to have him back.”

A little more than a year into his NBA career, Wembanyama knows Vassell is the closest thing he has to a top scoring partner.

“For sure, it brings back some habits and I'm still looking forward to expanding our game even more once he gets all his minutes back,” Wembanyama said. “Yes, it's always good to have him. He opens up our floor offensively.”