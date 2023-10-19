San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell has been lighting up the preseason as in the past two games, he's hit 11 out of 17 attempts from three-point range. Making 64 percent of his deep shots, if Vassell has the ball in his hands, it's going in the basket more often than not.

Vassell said to the media Thursday that it's all a product of his teammates finding him and taking the opportunity to hit these shots at a ridiculous pace according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio-Express News.

“My teammates are finding me, like I say all the time,” Vassell said. “The coaches have a lot of trust in me, a lot of confidence in me. KJ found me a couple times, Vic, Zach, Jeremy, so it's not just me.”

There's no doubt that the shooting guard is talented as he was drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Spurs in the 2020 draft. Vassell came out of Florida State University and is looking to make a jump for the Spurs to pair with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Last season, Vassell averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting about 44 percent from the field, and close to 39 percent from deep. While the preseason should be taken with a grain of salt, it's still impressive how he's been performing in this stretch.

With a ton of room of room to grow, it could be a huge season for Vassell as he's entering his fourth season. The Spurs will play their final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow before their season opener on Oct. 25 when they face the Dallas Mavericks.