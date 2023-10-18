It was not long ago that the San Antonio Spurs were often featured in primetime games. Stars such as Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard used to lead the charge for San Antonio. In recent years, however, the Spurs have been in a rebuild which has led to less national attention. But Victor Wembanyama's presence is changing everything. Guard Devin Vassell dropped a brutally honest admission after a recent Spurs preseason game was featured on NBA TV, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

“I mean, a preseason game on f***ing NBA TV? It doesn't even make sense,” Vassell said.

Yes, even some Spurs players are shocked by the amount of media attention. But that is what happens when a team drafts arguably the most highly-regarded prospect since LeBron James. Victor Wembanyama is already emerging as a star, and the Spurs will continue to draw national games as a result.

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama performing well in preseason

Victor Wembanyama isn't backing down despite the spotlight being on him. He's performed well during the preseason despite all of the attention and expectations.

His teammates seem to enjoy playing with him as well. Wembanyama is viewed as a good teammate who is willing to pass the ball and do what is best for the Spurs.

That said, Wembanyama is more than capable of leading the offense and scoring at a high rate. In fact, he leads San Antonio in points per game so far during the preseason with a mark of 21.5 per contest. He's doing more than just finding the bottom of the net though.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game so far. Sure, it's only the preseason, but Wembanyama appears to be one of the most well-rounded prospects of all-time. And at 7'4, that is truly incredible.

Vassell and the rest of the Spurs' roster need to be prepared for more games on NBA TV as the season continues on. NBA fans, and the entire sports world for that matter, will want to tune in to watch Wembanyama throughout the 2023-24 campaign.