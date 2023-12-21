The Spurs got a mixed bag of injury updates ahead of their matchup with the Bulls.

While Victor Wembanyama will likely play in the San Antonio Spurs only visit to Chicago, the team's second leading scorer might not. And like Wemby, the Spurs third leading scorer will also probably suit up.

The Silver and Black enter Thursday night's game with a 4-22 record. The Chicago Bulls are 12-17, though they've won their last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, and have come out on top in seven of their last ten games.

Devin Vassell questionable

After not being included in the Spurs initial injury report ahead of the match up with the Bulls, Devin Vassell was listed with an “illness” on the Spurs update. The former Florida State Seminole is battling a stomach bug and that the team hopes he feels better closer to game time, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio-Express News.

Earlier in the month, Spurs point guard Tre Jones missed a game with stomach issues.

Vassell has missed five contests this season with what the team termed a groin strain. He's averaging 18.2 points per game, which is a fraction under the career-high 18.5 her averaged last year in a season shortened by knee surgery.

Keldon Johnson probable

In the absence of Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 28 points in Tuesday's 132-119 loss at the Milwaukee Bucks.

In going 9-of-13 in a team-high 35 minutes, Johnson also led the squad with 12 rebounds in a effort that left the fifth-year forward with several bumps and bruises.

At 17.5 points per game, last season's leading scorer ranks third on the club in scoring.